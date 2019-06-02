Governors Ball music festival evacuated on Randall’s Island as severe weather approaches

RANDALL’S ISLAND, NY — Annual music festival Governors Ball is being evacuated Sunday night as severe storms approach the area, according to the festival’s Twitter account.

“Due to approaching severe weather an evacuation is in effect,” the account said in a graphic. “Please proceed to the nearest exit.”

The three-day festival takes place on New York City’s Randall’s Island from May 31 through June 2. Earlier in the day, Charli XCX’s set was postponed or cancelled due to incoming weather.

The festival’s headliners on Sunday included The Strokes, Nas, SZA and more.

The festival says refund info for the show will be posted soon.

Refund info for tonight's show will be posted soon – stay tuned. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 3, 2019

“Well Gov Ball day 3 was an absolute tragedy,” wrote Twitter user @kellensela in a tweet just after 10p.m. Sunday.

Twitter user @EmilyHausmann who was reportedly at Governors Ball posted a video at 10:22 p.m. of what appears to be festival attendants riled up after the evacuation announcement.