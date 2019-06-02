Corrections Department employee charged with DWI, leaving scene of an accident: police

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — An off-duty employee of the NYC Department of Corrections was arrested early Sunday morning after getting into an accident, leaving the scene, and showing signs of having ingested alcohol, police said.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Bruce Rojas got into an accident around 4 a.m. Sunday and left the scene. There were no injuries reported in the accident, police said.

Rojas was arrested around 6 a.m. in the confines of the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood, Queens, according to police, and is expected to be charged with DWI (driving while intoxicated), leaving the scene of an accident, and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Rojas’ title is at the Department of Corrections is not clear at this time.