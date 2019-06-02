78-year-old woman raped inside her Queens home

ROSEDALE, Queens — A 78-year-old woman was raped inside her Queens home early Sunday, police said.
The rape happened around 6 a.m. inside a home near 241st Street and 148th Avenue, officials said.
Police described the rapist as a man in his 30s wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
The NYPD has not released any surveillance images.
