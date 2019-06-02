2 arrested, charged in connection to missing CT mom

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police arrested a man and a woman late Sunday and charged them in connection to the disappearance of a Connecticut mom who’s been missing for more than a week.

Mother of five Jennifer Dulos was first reported missing on May 21.

Police charged estranged husband Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle C. Troconis, 44, with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. They were also charged with hindering the prosecution.

They were arrested after police obtained a search warrant for Dulos’ home. Fotis and Jennifer Doulos had been locked in a bitter divorce and contentious custody battle for two years. In 2017, the mother of five said in court papers that she was “terrified for her family’s safety, especially since discovering the gun, since my husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior.”

Dulos he is being held on $500,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on June 3. Troconis is being held on $500,000 bond. She is also expected to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on June 3.

The missing mom of five has still not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.