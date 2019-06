EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman riding the subway with a fake gun is in custody, according to authorities.

The woman was allegedly riding the 6 train with what appeared to be a gun in a holster.

Police say she was ordered to drop the weapon, but refused.

Police responded to the scene and determined the gun was an “imitation pistol.”

She was taken intro custody near 125 Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.