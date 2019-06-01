Video: Man opens fire on Queens street

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — Police are looking for the man who opened fire at a Queens street Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man walking along the vicinity of 141st Avenue and 183rd Street in Springfield Gardens, discharging a firearm at least eight times on the street around 10:40 a.m.

The incident occurred just a few blocks away from Springfield Gardens High School.

No victims were located from the location, according to police.

The gunman was last seen wearing a red and black Nike jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

