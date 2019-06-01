These are the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting

One was a man who’d worked with Virginia Beach’s public utilities department for 41 years. Another was a contractor who was just in the building to fill a permit.

Officials on Saturday released the names of 12 people who were killed in Friday afternoon’s shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

All but one were employees of the city of Virginia Beach, City Manager Dave Hansen said.

“They leave a void that we will never be able to fill,” said Hansen said.

Hansen said that chaplains and family assistance workers worked overnight to notify family members of the dead, which he described as “the most difficult task anyone will ever have to do.”

The 12 slain were:

• Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent who worked 4½ years for Virginia Beach’s public works department.

• Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked six years for the city’s public works department.

• Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked 24 years for the city’s public works department.

• Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked nine years for the public works department.

• Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked 10 years for the city’s public utilities department.

• Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, an engineer who worked 28 years for Virginia Beach’s public utilities department.

• Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, an engineer who worked 11 months in Virginia Beach’s public works department.

• Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, an account clerk who worked 12½ years in the public utilities department.

• Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach, an engineering technician who worked 4½ years in the public utilities department.

• Michelle “Missy” Langer of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the public utilities department.

• Robert “Bobby” Williams of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator who worked 41 years in Virginia Beach’s public utilities department.

• Herbert “Bert” Snelling, a contractor who was trying to fill a permit.