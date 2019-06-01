Pride month kicks off in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE — Pride month is underway in New York City.

The annual event lasts all month in celebration of the LGBTQ community, but things kicked off in Greenwich Village at the famous Stonewall Inn, where they are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, where the welcome center for World Pride in New York City is located and the traditional LGBTQ pride flag was raised.

This was no ordinary flag, but the original eight-striped rainbow flag. The flag and all its colorful stripes was created in 1978 by Gilbert Baker, a gay rights activist. Hundreds of them went up around the city.

"The rainbow flag is the symbol of our community," said Charlie Beal of the Gilbert Baker estate, which works to keep his memory alive.

This year's Pride Month will be celebrated all around the city. In Harlem, historic street banners were raised honoring LGBTQ icons who pioneered the Harlem Renaissance.

"For the first time in the history of New York, African-descended, same-gender loving people are being honored in this fashion," said Dr. John Martin Green of The Gatekeepers Collective.

There will be special attention paid to the Stonewall uprising's 50th anniversary in 2019. It's an important landmark in LGBTQ history.

"Some young trans people and some young gay people, so tired of being busted by police for merely trying to gather in the same place fought back," said Beal.

“We’re entering into this new generation coming torch is passing really need to capture the history of what it was and pass it onto the world for what its going to be," said Kevin Coop, a producer for Humans of Pride.

There will be tons of festivals, celebrations and marches all month long here in New York City to celebrate Pride month, with the big parade on Sunday, June 30.