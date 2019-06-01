× Partial collapse of 3-story building forces dozens to evacuate

THE BRONX — Dozens of people were forced to evacuate their homes following a building collapse in the Charlotte Gardens section of the Bronx Saturday.

Department of Buildings inspectors and engineers were on the scene at 1406 Prospect Ave. following the partial collapse of the vacant, 3-story residential building.

The DOB tells PIX11 its investigation determined that the rear of the building collapsed into the backyard due to deterioration of the building’s wood framing brought on by lack of proper maintenance and that a remaining structure at the address is not structurally stable. They say that it must also be demolished immediately in order to protect the public and adjacent properties.

Five different buildings are in the potential collapse zone and those buildings will remain vacated until the collapsed property has been brought to a safe level. The American Red Cross is providing relocation assistance to those affected.

DOB Operations at the scene are still ongoing.