Man sought in repeated rape in Queens: police

QUEENS — Authorities in the 105th precinct are searching for a Queens man after he raped a woman multiple times over the course of six hours on Thursday, according to a police report.

Police say the assailant, 53-year-old Michael Hosang, is accused of raping a 29-year-old woman multiple times at his apartment in the vicinity of 224th Street and 130th Avenue. During the incident, he also punched the victim multiple times in the face, causing at least one facial fracture, according

to police.

The victim was able to escape the residence by jumping out of the window. After the victim fled, Hosang himself got away in a red Chevrolet pickup truck to parts unknown.

Hosang is described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches, approximately 200 pounds and bald with brown eyes. He was last seen in the red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plates numbered JZEY32.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).