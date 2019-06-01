Man shot and killed near Brooklyn playground

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed in Stuyvesant Heights Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities responded to a call of an unconscious person in front of 468 Chauncey Street, across from a playground.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, 29, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Interfaith Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.