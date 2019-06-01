Man beaten with liquor bottle in Astoria 7-Eleven

ASTORIA, Queens — A man was chased and jumped by a group of men in Astoria, police said Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday, May 24, at 11 p.m.

The group of men allegedly chased the victim, 25, into a 7-Eleven, where they physically assaulted him, according to officials.

One of the men hit the victim with a liquor bottle. When the bottle broke, the victim was stabbed in his abdomen, chest and arm.

He left the store, and was later taken to Elmhurst General Hospital.

