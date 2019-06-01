LI man defrauded prospective renters, bounced checks in property scam: police

Posted 8:44 AM, June 1, 2019, by

BRENTWOOD — A Suffolk County man is accused of defrauding prospective tenants and issuing bad checks in connection to a rental scam.

Police say Aleandro Claudio, 59, of Brentwood, showed an apartment to a prospective renter in January, took a deposit for the apartment, and then later said the apartment was unavailable.

When the prospective tenant asked for a refund, Claudio allegedly issued a check that was returned for insufficient funds.

Officials say an investigation uncovered four additional scams by Claudio during the months of January and February.

The victims included two young women, a double amputee, a family with a newborn child, and a homeless woman, according to police.

Claudio was charged with grand larceny, scheme to defraud, issuing a bad check, petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who has additional information or believes they have been a victim of this rental scam is asked to call Third Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8332 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.