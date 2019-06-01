LI man defrauded prospective renters, bounced checks in property scam: police

BRENTWOOD — A Suffolk County man is accused of defrauding prospective tenants and issuing bad checks in connection to a rental scam.

Police say Aleandro Claudio, 59, of Brentwood, showed an apartment to a prospective renter in January, took a deposit for the apartment, and then later said the apartment was unavailable.

When the prospective tenant asked for a refund, Claudio allegedly issued a check that was returned for insufficient funds.

Officials say an investigation uncovered four additional scams by Claudio during the months of January and February.

The victims included two young women, a double amputee, a family with a newborn child, and a homeless woman, according to police.

Claudio was charged with grand larceny, scheme to defraud, issuing a bad check, petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who has additional information or believes they have been a victim of this rental scam is asked to call Third Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8332 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.