Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of sausage over contamination fears

WASHINGTON – Johnsonville is recalling roughly 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages that may contain a foreign ingredient – hard green plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday.

The meat products under recall were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. The 14-ounce vacuum packages have a “best by” date of 06/09/2019, and “EST.34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company announced the recall after a customer complained of the plastic. The Wisconsin company says there hasn’t been any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions.

In January, Johnsonville recalled over 48,000 pounds of pork products that may have contained black rubber.

Customers who may have purchased the tainted sausages are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased. For more information, see the USDA website.