EAST HARLEM — A child suffered a serious injury after being struck Saturday afternoon by an FDNY ambulance while walking in the street in between First Avenue and East 99th Street in East Harlem, according to police.

Authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at 4:23 p.m. They said the child was either 9 or 10 years old. His injury was described as “serious”

The victim was transported to NYP/Weill Cornell Medical Center. They are said to be in critical but stable condition.