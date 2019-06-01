Apple to shutter iTunes at Monday’s WWDC event: reports

A dark mode on iPhones, updates to make the Apple Watch more independent, and finally putting iTunes out of its misery. Those are just some of the rumored announcements Apple could make Monday at its annual developers conference.

Every year Apple holds a number of regularly scheduled press events to trot out executives in business-casual wear and announce the company’s upcoming software and hardware. The World Wide Developers Conference is a multi-day event for software developers, and the announcements out of it tend to focus on the next wave of operating systems coming to Apple’s products. Here’s what to look for next week:

iPhone and iPad software updates

Apple usually shows of the next generation of iOS, its operating system for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The next version is iOS 13, and is expected to include a dark mode, according to 9 to 5 Mac. The mode changes the color scheme of a screen so that it’s easier to see in low light. Apple already has a dark mode available on its Macs. Other changes could include updates for its built-in apps like Reminders, new health-tracking features like a hearing-measurement tool, and more multitasking features on the iPad.

An end to iTunes

After 18 years, Apple could finally take its main application for all music and video content out of commission, according to Bloomberg. The decision would not be a big surprise. The groundwork has already been laid, with Apple breaking music into its own app and investing heavily in content and partnerships for a revamped TV app.

Apple Watch breaks free

The four-year-old Apple Watch has always been somewhat dependent on the iPhone for key tasks. This year, Apple could give the wearable more independence with an App Store all its own, as well as updates to key apps and new ones for health-tasks like period tracking.

A possible Mac Pro

While WWDC is focused on software, Apple has been known to tack on some hardware announcements. Nothing iPhone related — those are saved for the big fall event — but Apple could finally unveil an update to its Mac Pro, along with a new Apple display. The company has been promising a new model of the powerful PC since 2017, after a lukewarm reception for its cylindrical “trash can” Mac Pro in 2013.

The event will start at 10am PT/1pm ET and be streamed on Apple’s site.