9-year-old boy suffers broken leg, pelvis after struck by ambulance: police

EAST HARLEM — A 9-year-old boy suffered a broken leg, broken pelvis and possibly internal bleeding after being struck Saturday afternoon by an FDNY ambulance while riding an electric bike crossing the street in between First Avenue and East 99th Street in East Harlem, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at 4:23 p.m. They said the child was either 9 or 10 years old. His injury was described as "serious"

The victim was transported to NYP/Weill Cornell Medical Center. They are said to be in critical but stable condition.

"It's so sad." Said Malaikia Lydon who lives nearby.

Police say the ambulance crew that hit the 9 year old provided first aid until a second EMS crew responded and took the boy to the hospital.

"Its sad they're just trying to do something good, this poor little kid is probably just trying to get home or get to his friends and then bang," said Lydon

The FDNY EMS station is a block away from the intersection.

Sources tell PIX 11 that the ambulance that hit the child was driving the wrong way on 99th Street, but it did have its lights and sirens on as it turned onto First Avenue, where it struck the boy.

"It's half and half they were trying to save somebody and they also put somebody else in danger they got to be on their toes," said James Cole, who was walking past the intersection as police gathered evidence.

No charges have been filed. Police are continuing their investigation. As of Saturday evening the child was listed as serious but stable condition at Cornell Medical Center.