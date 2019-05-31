× World Dog Expo is all about the dog

NEW JERSEY — The World Dog Expo, a comprehensive event featuring the best of everything related to dogs, returns to New Jersey for its third annual event.

On June 1 and 2, the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus will be hosting the perfect place for dog parents and their canine companions to explore all the newest products. (They’ll also get the chance to meet several canine stars!)

Craig Treadway got a sneak peak of what you can expect when you head to the expo.

PIX11 viewers can get a $5 discount on tickets by using the code PIX11.

