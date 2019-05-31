World Dog Expo is all about the dog

Posted 11:05 AM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06AM, May 31, 2019

NEW JERSEY — The World Dog Expo, a comprehensive event featuring the best of everything related to dogs, returns to New Jersey for its third annual event.

On June 1 and 2, the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus will be hosting the perfect place for dog parents and their canine companions  to explore all the newest products. (They’ll also get the chance to meet several canine stars!)

Craig Treadway got a sneak peak of what you can expect when you head to the expo.

PIX11 viewers can get a $5 discount on tickets by using the code PIX11.

For tickets, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.