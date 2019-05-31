Thank You, Next: Iconic NY radio station WPLJ signs off tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For decades, WPLJ has been a commuter companion and familiar friend to New Yorkers.

Friday night, that ends for good.

Longtime afternoon personality Race Taylor will watch the clock tick down to 7 p.m. as he leads a collective goodbye — along with listeners from the tri-state and around the country — to 95.5 PLJ.

The station's roots date back to the early 1970s, when it pioneered a new format, album oriented rock. In the 1980s, it changed with the times, turning to pop music, and creating a must-listen morning show with Scott Shannon and Todd Pettengill.

Yesterday, some of WPLJ's most notably personalities of the past and present made their on the air to remember the station, including Shannon, Patty Steele, Joe Nolan, "Fast" Jimi Roberts, and so many more.

Former night jock Ralphie Aversa was there too. He stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his time at the radio institution, and the artists they helped introduce to New York — and the nation.

Parent company Cumulus Media has sold the station to Educational Media Foundation, a nonprofit that will switch the frequency to a contemporary christian station under the banner K-Love. The change takes place at 7 p.m. Friday.