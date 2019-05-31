Target recalls 90,000 USB charging cables over shock risk, fire hazard

Target is recalling about 90,000 USB charging cables due to possible electric shock and fire hazard risks.

Heydays’s 3-Foot Lightning USB charging cables has a metal around the cord that can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Target has received about 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting. Two reports noted finger burns.

The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics.

The metal charging cable has an iridescent purple, blue and green color and the word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector.

The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the product and return it to any Target for a full refund.