NY Mets help build a new playground in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — The New York Mets, the Child Center of NY and the community joined forces to build a new playground in Queens.

About 200 volunteers came together Thursday to transform an empty lot into a state-of-the-art playground in just six hours!

The kid-designed playground was put together at the Dix Avenue Apartments in Far Rockaway.

Children are in need of quality places to play as it is essential to physical, creative, cognitive, social and economic development.

In March, children from the community came together to draw their dream playground.

With the help of the Mets, the Child Center of NY and the community, their drawings came to life.

This playground is part of a broader effort led by the New York Mets Foundation and KaBOOM! to ensure communities have great PLAYces for kids and families.

PIX11 videographer Darren McQuade contributed to this report.