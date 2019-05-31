North Shore Animal League America celebrates 75 years of saving animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The North Shore Animal League America is celebrating 75 years of work helping animals find forever homes in the area.

The organization is hosting its annual Lewitt Luncheon, hosted by PIX11's Dan Mannarino, Wednesday, June 12 at Noon at Leonard's Palazzo in Great Neck. Several animals will be up for adoption. Tickets are available at AnimalLeague.org.

North Shore in Port Washington is currently holding an offer that all those who adopt a cat will receive 20 percent off of all cat merchandise both this weekend and the second weekend in June as part of "Adopt a Shelter Cat Month."