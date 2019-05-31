NJ man arrested for deliberately running over geese: police

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A Brick man was arrested following a report that someone deliberately struck a family of geese in Toms River, killing five of the geese, according to police.

Authorities say Quintin Alec-Manning was taken into custody on Thursday. The 20-year-old Alec-Manning was taken in after officers had gotten a report Wednesday that the incident took place on Indian Head Road in Toms River. Local police worked together with Humane Law Enforcement officers, speaking with multiple business owners who provided information leading to identifying Alec-Manning as the suspect.

Police made contact with Alec-Manning on Thursday and took him into custody without incident. He was taken to Toms River Municipal Jail and charged with five counts of animal cruelty, according to a police report.