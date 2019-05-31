Multiple injuries in shooting near Virginia Beach City Hall; gunman detained: report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Multiple injures have been reported after a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday evening, according to WTKR.

Virginia Beach Police responded to an active shooter situation at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive, MPO Tonya Pierce confirmed.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody. At this time police believe there was only one shooter.

The courthouse is currently on lockdown while police respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.