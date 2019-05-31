Missing New Canaan mom’s blood found in home: police sources

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — A week after her disappearance, police have still not named a suspect or found the body of 50-year-old New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos, a mother of five children between ages 8 and 13, was last seen dropping off her kids at school on May 24. Her Chevrolet Suburban was found empty later that day in Waveny Park in New Canaan. Police have been searching the park for a week, and have now expanded the search into Irwin Park.

Connecticut State Police also searched a home in Pound Ridge, NY. The property reportedly belongs to Jennifer Dulos’s family.

A police source told PIX11’s sister station in Hartford, WTIC, that investigators found Dulos’s blood inside her New Canaan rental home, and it appears someone tried to clean it up.

Dulos moved to the property with the couple’s five young children immediately after filing for divorce in 2017.

Court documents from the divorce reveal Dulos feared her husband would kidnap their children and take them overseas. She wrote in the divorce filing, “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

Her husband, Fotis Dulos, continues to live in the couple’s Farmington mansion. He has not commented on his wife’s disappearance.

Their children are staying in an Upper East Side apartment with their maternal grandmother. According to Fotis Dulos’s attorney, the apartment is being watched by an armed guard.

Dulos’s disappearance remains a missing persons case, with a concurrent criminal investigation to determine if there was foul play.