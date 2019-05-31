Memorial Day weekend sees busiest day ever for TSA at LaGuardia

QUEENS — If it seemed like everyone wanted to get away Memorial Day weekend, well they did, in record numbers.

The TSA at LaGuardia Airport saw nearly 63,000 people screened on Friday, May 24. It was part of a national record of nearly 2.8 million passengers and crew members screened at America’s airport security checkpoints. The TSA says an average day sees the agency screen approximately 2.2 million.

Last Friday breaks a previous high at LaGuardia set just over a month ago on April 18, when 59,698 travelers passed through screenings.

A TSA press release claims that despite the traffic, 96.1 percent of passengers had a wait time under 20 minutes.

LaGuardia Airport is expecting a 4 percent increase in passenger volume from last summer. The TSA is advising those traveling to get to the airport earlier.

“Already we see a trend that this summer is going to be one of the busiest on record here at LaGuardia with a notable increase in the volume of passengers so with that in mind, my advice to travelers is to get to the airport two hours before their flight and listen to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoints. The officers know the procedures and their instruction will keep the flow of passengers operating smoothly,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “The bottom line is that it’s going to be a very busy summer, so best to get to the airport early due to the expected crowds.”