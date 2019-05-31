Major delays ahead for I-95 in Stamford, plan ahead this weekend

STAMFORD — Driving on I-95 through Stamford this weekend? It might be worth planning an alternate route.

The governor’s office says drivers should avoid I-95 in Stamford over the next two weekends as a bridge replacement project is expected to cause major delays.

The work begins Friday night at 11 p.m. and continues through 5 a.m. Monday.

Work pick back up again on Friday, June 7, and is expected to be completed the morning on Monday, June 10.

All traffic will be detoured at Exit 9.

The two bridge spans being replaced carry Route 1 over I-95. Officials say they’ve outlasted their lifecycles.