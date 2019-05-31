Kenny Rogers admitted to Georgia hospital for dehydration

Posted 1:35 PM, May 31, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Entertainer Kenny Rogers has been admitted to a Georgia hospital for dehydration, according to his official Twitter account.

statement posted Friday said he would remain there for physical therapy to “get his strength back” before being discharged. The statement said the 80-year-old singer and actor appreciated the well wishes from fans and wanted to assure everyone that “he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

The husky-voiced balladeer retired from touring in 2017 after a 60-year career spanning jazz, folk, country and pop, with hits like “The Gambler,” ″Lucille” and “Lady.”

