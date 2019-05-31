How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Antionette Riley of the Bronx, is a new mother she says roaches are taking over her Castle Hill Houses apartment.

After PIX11 came to her apartment, she says repairs have finally been done to get apartment.

Vanessa Carrion lives at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx and says for months she has been brushing her teeth in her bathtub, because her sink is literally on the floor.

“They came to fix my tub months ago," Carrion said. "NYCHA took out my sink and never came back,."

Her two sons, 14-year-old Roy Carrion, snd 12-year-old Ivan Carrion, had plenty to say about the lingering sink situation.

“It hurts me to see my mom mad and stuff," Roy Carrion said. "I wish they would fix it."

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff will complete plaster work in the bathroom on Friday and will reinstall the bathroom sink next week. Last month, staff responded to address stoppages in the apartment, requiring removal of the sink to complete repairs. The listed complaint number is for bathroom painting. This will be addressed when other work has been completed.

Twelve NYCHA senior centers are set to close across the city, including the King Tower Senior Center in Harlem.

Funding for the centers were cut from the city’s executive budget. On Friday, families had a rally outside the King Towers.

“I think it crazy we have a $92 billion budget and they are talking about balancing that budget on the backs of our people,” said Senator Brian Benjamin, from Harlem.

The city says there will be an effective new approach to providing seniors of public housing with access to senior centers.

