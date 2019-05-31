× Former Gov. David Paterson offers take on state of New York; raising awareness of skin cancer as summer nears

David Paterson became the 55th governor of New York State back in 2008 after Gov. Eliot Spitzer was forced to resign amid a prostitution scandal.

Paterson served the remaining three years of Spitzer’s term but chose not to run for the office on his own. There were many issues facing the state at the time, some of which have seen little progress over the past decade. We hear from the former governor on how he views the state of the state today, and how he believes rooting out corruption in Albany is key to the success of New York state.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. It also happens to fall during melanoma awareness month. Both of which make it a good time to remind the public of the importance of protecting your skin from dangerous and damaging sun exposure. An estimated 5 million people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the United States. For nearly 10,000 people, the diagnosis proves fatal.

We hear from two experts in the field of skin cancer prevention and treatment; Dr. Bruce Robinson, who is a specialist in adult and pediatric dermatology, and Dr. Robert Bard, a cancer-imaging specialist who is working with technology that could make painful Mohs surgeries obsolete.