NEWARK, N.J. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Newark building Friday morning.

Responders received a call about the blaze along South 15th Street near 14th Avenue.

AIR11 is over the scene, where thick, heavy smoke and flames are seen coming from the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.