Panic after reports of firecracker thrown into subway train in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Panic ensued at a Manhattan subway station Friday morning after reports of a firecracker being thrown into a train cart.

Officers were on scene at the 14th Street and 23rd Street stations on the F and M train line to investigate the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

A witness tweeted images from the incident, saying people were running from the train cars trying to escape, one woman even losing her shoe while trying to get away.

More from scene of #Ftrain attack, everyone disembarked from 23 St. people were running through train cars trying to escape. One woman lost a shoe, carnage of spilled coffees, groceries, etc. pic.twitter.com/MU5RXKPkY5 — Amelia Vogler (@Amelia_Vogler) May 31, 2019

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 911.

Trains were temporarily rerouted as police were looking into the incident.