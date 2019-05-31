Train service changes, delays after reports of firecracker thrown into subway car in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Expect delays and service changes on subway lines after reports someone threw a firecracker into a subway car in Manhattan during the Friday morning commute, police said.

Officers were on scene at the 14th Street and 23rd Street stations on the F and M train line to investigate the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

A witness tweeted images from the incident, saying people were running from the train cars trying to escape.

More from scene of #Ftrain attack, everyone disembarked from 23 St. people were running through train cars trying to escape. One woman lost a shoe, carnage of spilled coffees, groceries, etc. pic.twitter.com/MU5RXKPkY5 — Amelia Vogler (@Amelia_Vogler) May 31, 2019

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 911.

The MTA is advising commuters to expect service changes and delays on the B, D, F, G and M trains.

Northbound M trains are running on the E line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 5 Av-53 St.

Several northbound F trains will run express from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 34 St-Herald Sq.

Some northbound F trains will also run on the G line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via the E to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.