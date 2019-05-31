Train service changes, delays after reports of firecracker thrown into subway car in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Expect delays and service changes on subway lines after reports someone threw a firecracker into a subway car in Manhattan during the Friday morning commute, police said.
Officers were on scene at the 14th Street and 23rd Street stations on the F and M train line to investigate the incident just before 9:30 a.m.
A witness tweeted images from the incident, saying people were running from the train cars trying to escape.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 911.
The MTA is advising commuters to expect service changes and delays on the B, D, F, G and M trains.
Northbound M trains are running on the E line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 5 Av-53 St.
Several northbound F trains will run express from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 34 St-Herald Sq.
Some northbound F trains will also run on the G line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via the E to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.