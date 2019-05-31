Correction officer hospitalized after inmate jumps him on Rikers Island: source

NEW YORK — A Rikers Island correction officer is in the hospital after an inmate jumped him and punched him on the left side of his face multiple times, a source confirmed to PIX11 Friday.

Damien Fuller is accused of punching the officer Thursday inside the Otis Bantum Correctional Center. The officer suffered a deep gash to his face, which is seen in a graphic photo provided to PIX11.

Fuller is now charged with assault.

COBA President Elias Husamudeen visited the officer in the hospital.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. last night, one of our Correction Officers was assaulted by an inmate on Rikers Island,” said COBA Spokesman Michael Skelly. “COBA President Elias Husamudeen responded to the incident immediately and visited the officer at the hospital to make sure he was okay. The CO was treated and released.

Fuller was initially charged in a shooting at a Brooklyn playground, and has since been re-arrested, officials said.

“At COBA’s insistence, DOC re-arrested the inmate,” Skelly added. “We maintain our calls for stiffer penalties for inmates like this one who commit crimes while behind bars.”