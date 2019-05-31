× Bag with ‘foul odor’ found in search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis

HOUSTON — A sheriff says authorities in Arkansas looking for the body of a missing 4-year-old Houston girl are trying to determine if her remains were inside a plastic bag found during the search.

Sheriff James Singleton in Arkansas’ Hempstead County says workers first found the bag a couple of days ago. The bag had a foul odor coming from it.

Singleton says another work crew mowing grass near the city of Hope, Arkansas, came across the bag Friday and might have accidentally run over it.

The search for Maleah Davis shifted to Arkansas after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.

Singleton says the bag’s contents will likely have to be identified at the medical examiner’s office in Little Rock.