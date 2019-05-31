AOC returns to bartending roots at fundraiser

Posted 6:11 PM, May 31, 2019, by

JACKSON HEIGHTS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waited tables and served drinks at this Jackson Heights restaurant today in a return to her pre-Congressional job and help raise support for a higher federal minimum wage and federal tipped minimum wage.

