Always supreme with The Supremes’ Mary Wilson

NEW YORK — Mary Wilson, a founding member of the legendary girl group The Supremes, returns to Cafe Carlyle from May 28 to June 8.

At Cafe Carlyle, she'll perform favorites from the Great American Songbook, plus a few of her Supreme hits showcasing her legendary smoky voice, as well as share stories from her iconic career.

Byron Miranda talks with the legend herself and uses his charm to get her to sing a few notes.

During the intimate set, Wilson will enchant the audience with classic, easy-listening tunes, giving them the chance to witness a diva in her prime.

Catch Mary Wilson’s performances Friday through June 8 at Café Carlyle along East 76th Street.

For tickets, click here.