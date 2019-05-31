2 injured after truck crashes into store in Brooklyn: police

Posted 3:49 PM, May 31, 2019

BROOKLYN —Two people were injured after a truck struck them and then crashed into a store, according to the NYPD and FDNY.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call for a vehicle collision at around 2 o’clock this afternoon. Upon arrival, police found a box truck driven by a 63-year-old man. The truck mounted the curb near 86th Street in the Bath Beach section of Brooklyn.

The truck struck a man, who was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition. It then crashed into a storefront, reversed and struck a 27-year-old woman. She was taken to Maimonides Medical Center.

The truck stopped after striking a subway pillar. Police are investigating, as the driver has remained at the scene.

