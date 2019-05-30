Three workers rescued after crane stalls in Manhattan: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Three workers were rescued safely after their crane stalled above the city streets Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

Officials said the call for the trapped window washers came in just after 10 a.m. after the boom lift stalled near Lexington Avenue and East 24th Street on the border of the Flatiron District and Kips Bay in Manhattan.

The FDNY said they safely removed all three workers from the crane and no injuries were reported.

Citizen App footage above shows the moment the workers were being rescued.