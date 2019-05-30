Third round of severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After severe weather crossed through the tri-state area for a second day Wednesday, yet another round of severe weather is possible this evening as an area of low pressure will move along a stationary front that is draped to the south of the region.

A flash flood watch is in effect again Thursday for most of New Jersey.

Despite a dense fog advisory Thursday morning until 8:30 a.m., we can expect partly sunny skies during the day. However, strong thunderstorms could arrive in time for the evening commute.

Some of these storms may contain damaging winds, heavy downpours, and even hail.

While the morning might feel cooler, it may feel a bit warmer Thursday during the day as the humidity increases.

The good news is conditions should dramatically improve by Friday with high pressure moving into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Most of Saturday looks fine with partly sunny skies. A cold front could bring an isolated thunderstorm late in the day and into the overnight, and highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.