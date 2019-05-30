Teen pleads guilty to deadly steak knife stabbing of New Rochelle high school student at Dunkin Donuts

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A teen pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of a New Rochelle High School at a Dunkin Donuts, prosecutors said Thursday.

Investigators provided a flyer showing Z’inah Brown. She pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of a teenage girl.

Z’Inah Brown stabbed Valaree Schwab, 16, two times with a steak knife on Jan. 10. 2018. Brown and several others had assaulted Schwab near the Dunkin Donuts earlier in the day and taken her house keys.

Schwab followed the group to the Dunkin Donuts to try to get back her keys. She was stabbed inside and died later that day.

Two other teens who were part of the group, Dominique Slack and Carl Booker, both pleaded guilty to Stalking in the First Degree. Booker was sentenced to “shock probation.” He was sentenced to six months incarceration in Westchester County Jail and a total of five years’ probation. Slack received the same sentence as Booker

