Sept. 11 Memorial honors those sick from ground zero toxins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — In many ways, today's ceremony was like the commemorations each year on September 11th, intentionally so.

Those occasions remember the thousands killed on that day. Today's ceremony is meant to memorize others affected.

"Today, we are dedicating this memorial glade to all who became sick or died because of causes related to the attacks," said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has raised funds and given them for the 9/11 Memorial. The glade is a walkway, lined with trees and stone monoliths embedded with World Trade Center steel that recovery workers salvaged.

Many of those workers, along with first responders, Lower Manhattan residents and other affected by the toxins have since passed away.

A moment of silence was observed, followed by the playing of "Taps," just like the typical ceremony.

The glade was opened to those who had spent nine months at the site, searching for survivors and bodies and eventually cleaning up..

"I'm just honoring my friends that I was here with," said Barbara Novoa. "This is a great honor for them."

"We're losing a lot of responders by the day, it's very sad," said Laura Horowitz.

The glade is located where the top of the ramp was that led into Ground Zero. Its stones are intentionally battered and rough but strong, like those who worked there. The dedication is on the 17th anniversary of the completion of the Ground Zero recovery and clearing effort.

Now, people here say this helps them face challenges ahead which are very real.

First responder John Feal, along with former "Daily Show" host and advocate for victims and first responders Jon Stewart, talks about the 9/11 victims' compensation fund, which is almost out of money and needs new funding from Congress. "Leave it up to the advocates to ensure that Congress gets a bill passed in the next few months," he said.

Congressman Jerry Nadler agreed. "We have to do that this year. I'm cautiously optimistic."