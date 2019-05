WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a man found on the side of a Long Island road by a sanitation worker early Thursday morning.

The worker on a garbage truck found the body around 7:15 a.m. on the side of Spruce Street, south of Jefferson Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Details of the man’s death are not known at this time.