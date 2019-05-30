Police looking for man who stabbed three teens in Brooklyn: authorities

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say stabbed three teenagers after a dispute in Brooklyn on Saturday.

According to authorities, on Saturday, May 25, at about 2 a.m., a man became engaged in a verbal dispute with three teens, a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl, near the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

After the dispute escalated, the man took out a weapon and stabbed the 16-year-old boy in the back of the head and torso, the 16-year-old girl in her forearm, and the 17-year-old girl in her torso, police said.

All three victims walked themselves into a nearby hospital, according to police. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have released the above surveillance footage of a man they are looking for in connection to the stabbings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

