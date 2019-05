EDISON, New Jersey — A New Jersey police officer was hit by a car Thursday morning in what officials are calling a hit-and-run.

The Edison Police officer was struck by an 18-year-old woman while he stood outside of his vehicle at J.P. Stevens High School.

Police say the driver fled from the school, but she is now in custody.

The officer was transported to a local hospital.

Please keep the Edison officer who was struck by a car this morning in your prayers. The officer showed tremendous valor in his actions and we pray for his recovery. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) May 30, 2019