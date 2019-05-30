NJ communities continue cleanup as wild weather continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPATCONG, N.J. — The Sussex County community of Hopatcong is still picking up the pieces after two wild nights of weather.

A tornado sent trees tumbling into homes and a storm the very next day hampered he cleanup effort. Thursday was the mad scramble to clean up before that night's weather. The hum chain saws and wood chippers echoed throughout Hopatcong.

"It sounded like a freight train, like impending doom, so we just ran to the basement. As we were headed down there, the kitchen wall fell in and then the tree and it was raining in the house," said Caren Borgia, who was about to tuck her 7-year-old son Johnny into bed when the storm hit.

Now everyone along Unger Avenue is just hoping to get as much done as possible before round three rolls in Thursday night.