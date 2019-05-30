Newark woman allegedly stabs man 3 times during first date

NEWARK, NJ — It doesn’t seem like there’s going to be a second date for a Newark woman accused of stabbing a man three times during a first date.

Zaniya P. Stevens, 23, met the victim online, police said. This was their first meeting in person. Stevens flagged down police around 2 a.m. Thursday and told officers she stabbed her date in self defense.

She told them she’d been choked, but police found no evidence of any neck abrasions.

The victim told police he and Stevens had met on social media before he invited her her to his apartment.

Stevens faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.