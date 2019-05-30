Nassau County residents angry over JFK airplane noise, say it’s out of control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tri-State airports are some of the busiest in the country and people who move near them expect to hear the planes, but the community members of Floral Park on Long Island have said the JFK airplane noise has gotten out of control.

According to Mayor Dominic Longobardi the planes fly overhead, "Every 30 seconds to 60 seconds to 90 seconds."

Mayor Longobardi is so fed up that he hosted a press conference on his front lawn.

As Nassau County Legislator Richard Nicolello spoke, he had to pause for a loud plane flying overhead.

"We live in a community in which we listen to this noise, every day, throughout the day on a regular basis," he said. "I'll wait for the plane to go over."

The lawmakers gathered to announce a new committee that will study JFK's airplane noise in Nassau County.

Matthew Sexton has lived in Floral Park for 40 years.

"The planes loop over Long Island and then fly over Floral Park to land all the time," Sexton said. "But it seems they can fly right in off the ocean and not really disturb anybody."

In addition to an upcoming June hearing, these lawmakers want residents to complain to the FAA.

Mayor Longobardi said he understands the planes need to get to the airport, but he said there should be changes.

"Not one community should get all the noise," he said. "But we hope it can be spread out among all the communities. We are not asking for the planes to stop. We are not asking them to close the airports. But we are asking for that equitable distribution."

PIX11 News reached out to the FAA about the flight path over Floral Park and how it's decided where the planes should fly.

The FAA did not answer those questions and instead directed PIX11 to the "New York Community Aviation Roundtable." That is independent of the FAA and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The group handles the community's concerns about aviation related issues and makes recommendations.

Their next JFK related meeting is June 3.

The Nassau County Legislator's committee meeting is expected to be in late June.