MTA rolls out tap-to-pay OMNY system for several train stations, SI buses on Friday

NEW YORK — The future of the metro card is MetroCard is here.

The MTA is rolling out their new fare payment system called OMNY, or One Metro New York.

Starting Friday, New York City commuters can participate in the tap and go system where riders can use their contactless credit, debit and reloadable prepaid cards to enter the subway or board buses.

The phone taps work in place of the usual MetroCard swipes.

How do you use OMNY?

Use your own contactless card

Most banks and financial institutions already started issuing contactless cards.

If you don’t have a contactless card, you can request one from your bank or financial institution.

Use your own smart device

Link your preferred payment methods to a digital wallet on your mobile phone or wearable.

Many digital wallets can be used with OMNY today.

You can find these machines at select stops on the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 subway lines between Grand Central-42 Street in Manhattan and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center. In Brooklyn.

OMNY will only available on a full-fare, pay-per-ride basis until every subway station, bus route and Staten Island Railway is outfitted with the new technology. Other fare options, including unlimited and reduced-fare MetroCards are currently not “OMNY-enabled.”

Cash is currently not an option for OMNY, but it will remain an option to access MTA services.

Until more fare options are available, you can keep using your MetroCard.