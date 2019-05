Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A truck hit a subway overpass in Brooklyn, with debris scattered across the street Thursday morning.

The incident happened in Midwood at Avenue K and East 16th Street.

The Q train runs overhead. There have been no reports of delays or stoppages to service.

The trailer was torn open, with its cargo strewn about in the road.

As of Thursday morning, the truck was removed from underneath the overpass, but cleanup was still in progress.